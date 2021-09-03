YouTube releases second regional language ads leaderboard

Four of the top 10 ads are in Tamil

YouTube has released the second regional language Ads Leaderboard of the top 10 most-watched regional language ads for the period H1,2021. “This list of the top 10 most-watched ads spanning the first half of 2021 encompasses advertising in four regional Indian languages and continues to indicate an increasing recognition by marketers that consumers are more likely to consider a purchase when they are reached in their preferred language,” Google said in a statement.

In December last year, YouTube released its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard. According to the September 2019 Google/Kantar Video Landscape Research, 93% of YouTube viewers prefer watching content in regional languages.

Here are YouTube’s top regional language ads for January-June 2021:

Britannia Good Day Surprise Pack – Cool as a cucumber Feat. Gautham Vasudev Menon

Sonalika Mahabali RX 42 – India’s 1st Puddling Special Tractor | Sonalika Tractors

இனி English கத்துக்கலாம் WhatsApp-லயே | PARATTAI PUGAZH | Sivaangi Krishnakumar | English Partner

Ola Autovin home delivery | Tamil Brand Film

VCare Skin Whitening Soap – Tamil AD

Goodknight Fabric Roll-On | #SocialDistancingFromMosquitoes | Bengali (30 sec)

Bisleri Camel School 30Sec -Bengali #SamjhdaarBisleriPeeteHain

Goodknight thanks every woman for their #PyaarWaliProtection | Bengali

Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala- The new YiPPee!’s Saucy Googly 30 SEC (Malayalam)

দ্রুত এবং স্বাস্থ্যকর অঙ্কুরোদগম, এটি ছত্রাকের সংক্রমণ রোধ করে।

Read Also: The Advertising Club elects Partha Sinha as president

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook