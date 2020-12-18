YouTube releases regional language ads leaderboard

According to the September 2019 Google/Kantar Video Landscape Research, 93% of YouTube viewers prefer watching content in regional languages

Video streaming platform YouTube has released its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard, which signals a clear consumer preference for vernacular content online. This list of the top 10 most-watched ads spanning the second half of 2020 encompasses advertising in six regional Indian languages and is indicative of the increasing recognition by marketers that consumers are more likely to consider a purchase when they are reached in their preferred language.

Moreover, YouTube watch time jumped 45% in July this year since the same time in 2019, with regional language content being one of the strongest drivers of this growth. According to the September 2019 Google/Kantar Video Landscape Research, 93% of YouTube viewers prefer watching content in regional languages.

Today, 1 out 3 Indians consumes online video, Sapna Chadha, senior director, marketing, SEA and India, Google, said. “YouTube’s appeal is in its ability to host diversity of content, which includes languages, and build strong, authentic connections based on this. What’s heartening to see is that brands are being agile, and creating marketing assets especially to reach users in different languages. This first regional leaderboard is a sign for the times, and consumers can expect more memorable language advertising in 2021 on YouTube,” she added.

According to Sonia Khurana, chief operating officer, Digitas India, internet usage has gone far beyond English speakers, and so must brand communications. “It’s critical for marketers to speak to the next 100 million internet users in a language closest to their hearts. It’s respectful, thoughtful, and the most powerful way to connect,” she stated further.

YouTube’s top regional language ads for July-Dec:

Tamil: The Taste of India by Amul

Malayalam: #MassEntri with Entri App! by Entri App

Bengali: Goodknight Gold Flash | No more disease-causing mosquitoes by Goodknight

Marathi: PNG Jewellers

Kannada: Sudeep+Body by BYJU’s

Tamil: Muhurat At Home by Kalyan Jewellers

Telugu: Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Kannada: India’s biggest offers begin tomorrow with #TheBigBillionDays! by Flipkart

Bengali: #CloserThisRakhi by Cadbury Celebrations

Bengali: Sujit Chattopadhyay – A retired school teacher home schooling underprivileged children by Colgate India

