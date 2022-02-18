YouTube outlines new measures to curb misinformation

Going forward, the video streaming platform will focus on three key areas

As misinformation narratives on online platforms remain a key issue in the digital era, YouTube is evolving its approach to curb the menace. Going forward, the video streaming platform will focus on three key areas- catching new misinformation before it goes viral, addressing the cross-platform sharing of misinformation, ramping up its efforts to tackle hyperlocal misinformation, Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube said in a company blog post.



“Another challenge is the spread of borderline videos outside of YouTube. We’ve overhauled our recommendation systems to lower consumption of borderline content that comes from our recommendations significantly below one percent. But even if we aren’t recommending a certain borderline video, it may still get views through other websites that link to or embed a YouTube video,” Mohan added.



Disabling the share button or breaking the link on videos that YouTube is already limiting in recommendations can be one possible solution to address the cross-platform sharing issue. This move will restrict embedding or linking into a borderline video on another site. However, YouTube is grappling with the issue that whether preventing shares may go too far in restricting a viewer’s freedoms.



“Another approach could be to surface an interstitial that appears before a viewer can watch a borderline embedded or linked video, letting them know the content may contain misinformation. Interstitials are like a speed bump – the extra step makes the viewer pause before they watch or share content,” Mohan added.



Furthermore, YouTube is also exploring further investments in partnerships with experts and non-governmental organisations around the world to prevent hyperlocal misinformation, along with expanding teams. It is working on ways to update models more often in order to catch hyperlocal misinformation, with the capability to support local languages.

