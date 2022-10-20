YouTube names a new head of its gaming division after Wyatt exit

YouTube named a new head of its gaming unit after an eight-month vacancy for the position.

Leo Olebe has held executive roles in Google Play’s games partnerships division as well as a similar role at Facebook. He replaces Ryan Wyatt, who left earlier this year for crypto startup Polygon Studios.

Olebe will report to YouTube’s vice president of Americas, Tara Walpert Levy, according to an email from the company. He is also a board member of Games for Change, a nonprofit organization that facilitates real-world social change through games and the gaming community. Before Facebook, Olebe also held positions at Electronic Arts and Zynga.

YouTube, a division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, is the most popular website for gaming videos and also hosts game livestreaming. In the first half of 2021, gamers livestreamed more than 90 million hours on the platform and uploaded over 250 million videos. YouTube received over 800 billion views related to gaming.

