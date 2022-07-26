YouTube music selects Noor Chahal and Kayan as part of 2022 class of Foundry

YouTube on Tuesday announced the new Foundry class of 2022, its global artist development program that focuses on discovering and supporting talent worldwide. Noor Chahal and Kayan, are among the 30 artists spanning genres and continents who have been selected for the Foundry class of 2022.

Helping discover and break new artists, while helping them navigate every stage of their career is one of YouTube Music’s core goals, Pawan Agarwal, director, music partnerships (India and South Asia), YouTube, said. “Foundry gives independent artists a springboard to success and we’re excited to support such emerging artists and reduce barriers along their journey,” he added.

Created in 2015, Foundry is YouTube’s incubator for independent music, supporting indie artists at all stages of their careers through annual artist development classes and ongoing release support campaigns. As per the platform, Foundry artists are next generation entertainers, recognized for their innovative approach to music and storytelling. To date Foundry programs have supported 250 independent artists, with alumni including Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Clairo, Dave, Dua Lipa, ENNY, Eladio Carrion, girl in red, Gunna, Kenny Beats, LostStories, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo, REI AMI, Rema, Rina Sawayama, ROSALÍA, Seedhe Maut, Snail Mail, Tems, Tenille Arts and many more talented musicians. YouTube’s latest Foundry class includes a global collection of artists from the US, India, Korea, Japan, Brazil and Sub-Saharan Africa.

For Noor Chahal, being an independent artist always comes with an essence of absolutely being true to your music as well as your audience. “I see Foundry helping my music reach new people and ensure that my potential does not go undiscovered or unacknowledged. Every independent artist needs a push like that and I am nothing but grateful to YouTube for this opportunity,” she highlighted.

Foundry is designed for independent artists who have a vision for their own success and to help them navigate the demands of today’s music industry. YouTube provides partner strategy support, marketing promotion, and seed funding for content development that can be used for experimenting with new music to diversifying video creation formats.

