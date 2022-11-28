Youtube leads with incomparable share of ad insertions of 26% between Jul-Sep’22: Report

Indexed growth in ad insertions within the digital medium saw a 13% fall between Jul-Sep 2022, when compared to Jan-Mar 2022, stated the digital advertising report released by Digital AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research.

Under the banner of leading sectors within the aforementioned medium, the report found personal accessories and telecom products were the new entrants in the top 10 list. The list was topped by the services sector with a 44% share of ad insertions, followed by education at 13% and computers at 12%. According to the report, the top two sectors accounted for a 55% share of ad insertions on the digital medium.

Econ-online shopping led the list of top 10 categories, the report observed. Half of the categories accounted for 47% share of digital ad insertions. The list saw the software category as the runner-up of the list, followed by ecom-other services and properties/real estates.

Moreover, the report found four new entrants in the list of top 10 advertisers between the period Jul-Sep’22, namely, think & learn, the government of Gujarat, prop gifts and interviewbit software services lp. Amazon Online India topped the list for a consecutive quarter since Apr-Jun’22. Moreover, the report observed that the top 10 advertisers contributed a 17% share of digital ad insertion.

As per the report, six out of the top 10 brands were from the services sector.

The report found Amazon.in accounting as the most advertised digital brand in Jul-Sep’22, followed by Grammarly Keyboard and Google Play. From the more than 57,000 brands that were present on digital media, the top 10 brands had contributed a 13% share of digital ad insertions.

In the list of top-growing categories, the report observed that social advertisement-government had the biggest rise in ad insertions, by three times, among growing categories. This was followed by cellular phones-smart phones with a 76% increase between Jul-Sep’22 when contrasted with Apr-Jun’22.

In terms of growth percentages, the corporate durable category saw the highest growth percentage, 15.7 times, under the top 10 list.

Over 23,000 advertisers and over 29,000 brands had exclusively advertised during Jul-Sep’22, compared to Apr-Jun’22. Boxinternet was found on the top of both exclusive advertisers and exclusive brands list in Jul-Sep’22.

Youtube had an incomparable share of ad insertions of 26% under the list of leading web publishers, the report found. With its exclusion from the list, Rediff.com and NDTV News-India were found as the leading publishers with two a percent share of ad insertions each.

Furthermore, desktop display had led the list of leading digital platforms for digital advertising with a 41% share of digital ad insertions during Jul-Sep’22. This was followed by mobile display at 29% share, and desktop video at 21% share. The leading transaction method during the same period was ad network at 51%, followed by programmatic at 29% and programmatic/ad network at 12%.

The report concluded that HTML5 ads grabbed the highest insertions at 44% on the digital medium, and was followed by banner with 31% share and video with 25% share between Jul-Sep’22.

