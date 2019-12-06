YouTube LeaderBoard: Ads that broke through the clutter in 2019

Featuring Kia, Samsung, Pepsi, Xiaomi, Oppo, Google Assistant, Aditya Birla Group, OnePlus, Horlicks and Vivo
As 2019 comes to an end, video-sharing platform YouTube has released its annual YouTube ads leaderboard for India. Through the Leaderboard, the platform picked out top 10 ads with respect to views and shares. According to ComScore 2019, YouTube has 265 million monthly active users, making it a go-to destination for brands. Inversely, brands have capitalised on YouTube’s popularity by driving engagement through their ads.
With a diverse set of content available on the platform, some of the country’s leading brands have leveraged YouTube to relay brand stories. From Kia Motor’s ad for Seltos triggering design creativity, to Samsung’s Good Vibes App ad themed on caring for possibilities, to making people dance to Pepsi’s Har Ghoonth Mein Swag Hain ad – YouTube Ads Leaderboard showcases all this and more.
“YouTube is now playing a central role in helping consumers arrive at their final purchase decisions. YouTube today is a full-funnel solution, with tools like TrueView for Action optimised for brand as well as performance objectives like leads and referrals,” Satya Raghavan, director, YouTube Partnerships, India said.
Here are the top 10 ads which broke through the clutter
Kia Motors India- Magical Inspirations
Alike other automobile ads, Kia’s ad for the first car launched in India came as a breath of fresh air as it brought across the theme of ‘magical inspirations’ in an enclosed environment rather than harping on the car’s stability in mountainous regions.
Samsung India Good Vibes App: Caring for the Possibilities
The ad is a heartwarming story of a young deafblind girl who uses the Good Vibes app to reach out to her family. The advertisement stands out as it plays on human emotion rather than highlighting the product’s features.
Pepsi -Har Ghoont Mein Swag
Featuring Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Badshah, Pepsi’s debut musical ad for “Har Ghoont Mein Swag hai” soon became the theme for the youth as well as the founding platform for the brand to leverage the tagline throughout the year.
Xiaomi India- Mi Smart LED TV sab ki sunega
Bringing back the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai charm, the ad features Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan.
OPPO F11 Pro | Features, Specs & Product Overview | Available Now
Oppo’s F11 Pro ad highlights the product’s features both internal and external, with the music giving it a classy edge.
Pooche koi bhi sawaal Hindi mein (mausam ki jaankari) | Google Assistant
This year google wowed the digital world with ads which were both entertaining as well as informative. Similarly, with this ad, Google highlighted its AI’s ability to converse in Hindi.
Aditya Birla Group – Big in Your Life
Showcasing every company which falls under the stable of Aditya Birla Group, this ad simply educates the consumer about the innumerous market segments Aditya Birla Group is present in.
OnePlus- 90 Hz Smooth Moves
Featuring Robert Downey Jr, the ad plays on the tagline ‘Never Settles’ by showing the actor dancing during his five minutes break instead of ‘settling down’.
Horlicks- #FearLessKota
The ad was nominated for Cannes Lions Festival 2019 for its ability to understand and highlight the need for emotional nutrition.
Vivo – #ItsMyStyle
A quirky and cute ad featuring Sara Ali Khan.
