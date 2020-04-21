YouTube garners over 30,000 crore views in Q1 2020: Mindshare-Vidooly report

As per the report, millennials drive the growth on YouTube as the viewers between 18-34 years old account for nearly 70% of viewership.

With India under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube records 20.5% rise in subscribers as the video sharing platform garners over 30,000 crores views in Q1 2020, according to the report by Mindshare India and online video intelligence and analytics platform Vidooly. Google owned Youtube posted a 13% rise in viewership in Q1 2020 when compared with Q4 2019 and 11% rise when compared to Q1 2019. The survey titled ‘COVID-19: Impact on Video Consumption Trends,’ also highlighted the increase in content consumption as the time spent by the average user rose to over 4 hours per day since the lockdown from 1.5 hours on social media platforms before March 23.

As per the report, millennials drive the growth on YouTube as the viewers between 18-34 years old account for nearly 70% of viewership. Expectedly, COVID-19 related content has seen a surge of 98% in terms of views and 19% in terms of engagement on the platform. Leveraging this are the brands who have now shifted to the digital platform in order to garner better engagement. “In order to garner better engagement, brands are indulging into thorough marketing through Facebook and Instagram and the Indian government’s efforts in spreading awareness has gained mileage over YouTube,” the report revealed.

“The worldwide lockdown has resulted in significant shifts in audience behaviour, specifically in terms of online content consumption. In such a scenario, retention rate and watch time of videos will be the key metrics to filter and identify the best performing channels,” Subrat Kar, CEO and co-founder Vidooly, stated.

Genre-specific observations from the report shows that the education genre recorded a spike of 120% in the number of uploads post lockdown. Meanwhile, music as a genre, majorly short-form content, has seen a 9% decline in consumption during the lockdown period, which also indicates the shift in the consumer behaviour towards long form content. The report suggests that this is due to rise in free time at viewer’s disposal. Besides education, genres such as food and recipe, gaming and information have also recorded 52%, 23% and 42% spike in viewership.

The partnership with Vidooly enables Mindshare to leverage data and digital analytics to truly understand the shifts in consumer behavior when it comes to content consumption on online media platforms, MA Parthasarathy, CEO, Mindshare South Asia, said. “In unprecedented times like these, it is important to keep a finger on the pulse of the consumer. Insights from this study will help us partner our clients in crafting relevant, timely and effective content solutions,” he added.

Read Also: Viewers takes to movies on TV and on OTT

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook