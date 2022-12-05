YouTube discusses how Indian creators show innovative content

Viewers have connected the most with creators and artists who produce content across multiple formats, said Team YouTube, in the official blog. According to the blog, mainstream content gained new levels of relevance because creators reinterpreted them for their communities through different formats and styles, it claimed.

Across trending videos as well as breakout and top creators, which includes gaming content creator Techno Gamerz, Telugu positive impact creator Harsha Sai – For You, and entertainment channels Dushyant Kukreja, Priyal Kukreja, are embracing ways to tell stories across formats, to grow their subscribers and views, it claimed.

As per YouTube, various video formats and styles, such as lyric videos, releases in different languages, remixes, behind-the-scenes or even, sketches, have helped reshape the way fans discover and engage with music, the blog said. Songs from Pushpa, Arabic Kuthu, the unique fusion of a Tamil folk genre with Arabian flavours, and Kacha Badam were notable songs on the platform. Moreover, it said that digital culture is now all about personal and socially relevant messages, particularly for Gen-Z, who are not only seeking out but also creating quick doses of feel-good, familiar content, the YouTube blog stated.

Young creators, from small towns and even India’s hinterlands, have turned to Shorts to share snippets of their daily life in their own language and inimitable style, the blog added. It further stated that some such creators include creators such as Ajay Sharma, Deepali Markam, deepesh zo, jaanvi patel, who have earned spots on this year’s top lists, the blog asserted. Here, they can cultivate interests, go deep into topics they love, whet their curiosity or even discover niche skills.

With high production values, engaging scripts and all-around entertainment, YouTube creators are delivering great content, it claimed. Meanwhile, scripted content is also taking off in short-form video content across languages, with fast-paced, quick-witted episodes. India’s Shorts creators are reimagining popular tropes into webisodes, it stated. Additionally, filmmaking has become a family project – with various members donning the hats of scriptwriters, actors, directors and cinematographers.

