YouTube brings out YouTube Shorts for the big screen

YouTube has announced that viewers will now be able to enjoy YouTube Shorts, which include 60-second or smaller videos, on television screens.

Viewers were happy to use the remote to manually advance to the next Short rather than have the feed autoplay, Bryan Evans and Melanie Fitzgerald, UX Directors, YouTube, said. “This was unusual. Typically we find that level of interactivity can be tedious with a remote, but in this case, short-form video is unique. Research indicated that people want to take charge of the viewing experience, just like with Shorts on mobile, and even expected it,” they added.

As part of the design process, the company created two high-fidelity prototypes of a customised Shorts video player that incorporated feedback from the latest round of research. The ‘simple’ prototype included, sidebars and basic functionality for engaging with Shorts. The ‘maximal’ prototype gave a lot more visible functionality, from related tags to comments in addition to a colour-sampled blurred background.

According to the company, the design that has been rolled out is a modified version of that maximal prototype. The modifications include a simplified design of the right side rail. In addition, the company stated that it will look to bring additional functionality in future releases.

“Now we are trying to balance a pure viewing experience with features that people expect from Shorts and YouTube, such as comments, community actions (like, subscribe) and finding related videos,” they highlighted.

