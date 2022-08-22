YouthBeat bags the campus and creator program mandate for Myntra StyleCast

YouthBeat has bagged the mandate for the Myntra StyleCast Campus Ambassador and Creator Program. As part of the mandate, Youthbeat will oversee both programs and ensure that it is in sync with the brand’s objective to create awareness and visibility among the Gen-Z community.

“The Myntra StyleCast Program is an amazing opportunity for young creators to hone their skills. With Myntra’s fashion-first mindset, we aim to create strategies that resonate both with the brand and the youth community. We are extremely proud to partner with Myntra and are looking forward to strengthening their presence in the Gen-Z community,” Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, and YouthBeat said.

As per industry stats, approximately 61% of Gen-Z shoppers use social media platforms to pick up shopping trends and habits. Myntra launched ‘StyleCast’, a shopping haven for Gen-Z shoppers that has edgy, bold, and unique styles, on the platform last year.

To tap into the thriving Gen-Z market and cater to their evolving fashion and beauty needs, the #MyntraStyleCastCampusCrew (Myntra’s Campus Program) and #MyntraStyleCastCrew (Myntra’s Creator Program) have been put into action. YouthBeat aims to use this network via youth marketing to showcase the fun, exciting, and relatable side of the brand.

All activities for both the programs would be managed by YouthBeat, which includes the selection of the creators(ambassadors) from top universities based on skills ranging from creativity, and leadership qualities to a passion for marketing and understanding of the brand.

YouthBeat is a creative agency which has executed a broad spectrum of similar programs and digital campaigns for brands such as Urbanic, Tinder, Budweiser, among others. This mandate will consist of result-oriented planning, strategising, and execution of Myntra StyleCast’s campus ambassador and creator program.

Sociowash is a full-service creative digital agency which provides a plethora of services including social media marketing, media planning, collateral design, website design and development, youth marketing, video production, influencer marketing, animation, among others.

