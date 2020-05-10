‘You’re doing okay, Mom’, says Johnson’s new ad film

The film has been released on the digital platforms of the brand

In an attempt to reassure mothers across the world that they are doing the best for their children, Johnson’s has rolled out a new digital film highlighting the joys and journeys of motherhood amidst uncertain times. The film ‘You’re doing okay, Mom’ is a message of reassurance to mothers across the country on Mother’s Day, as she does her best for her baby and her family.

The video showcases the gentle moments between mothers and their babies. According to Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer division, India, we at Johnson’s have been proud partners to generations of mothers and understand that in current circumstances, they may feel uncertain and anxious about giving the best to their baby. “On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we are championing mums everywhere through this video, highlighting the strength of their bond with their baby, and are assuring them with confidence that they are doing okay,” he added. The film has been released on the digital platforms of the brand as well as YouTube.

With a presence of over 70 years, Johnson & Johnson has brought many ideas, products and services to improve the health and well-being of people in India. The company today employs more than 3,500 people and is organized into three business segments: Consumer Healthcare, Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals. The consumer division of Johnson & Johnson India has a portfolio of brands across baby care, feminine hygiene, face care, OTC, oral care and wound care, featuring brands such as Johnson’s Baby, Stayfree, Clean & Clear, Benadryl, Listerine, BAND-AID and ORSL. Globally, the group has over 125,000 employees in 60 countries across different businesses.

