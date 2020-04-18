Young viewers drive Ramayan and Mahabharat popularity

Duplication of audiences for Ramayana is the highest among all Hindi general entertainment channels

The return of historical epics Ramayan and Mahabharat has brought back Doordarshan’s former glory as the public broadcaster emerges as the most watched Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC) in India. As per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the massive popularity of the old classics is being driven by younger audiences between 2-14 years old, who are turning to them to keep themselves engaged during the covid-19 lockdown. The report highlights that while 22% kids are watching Ramayana with their grandparents or a senior at home, 25% of them are tuned in to Mahabharat.

Interestingly, duplication of audiences for Ramayana is the highest among all Hindi GEC shows. Nearly 73% of audiences move from one episode to another while 83% go from one week to another, as per the report.

According to the report, Hindi GEC attained an all time high viewership of 400 crore since 2015 in hindi speaking markets (HSM) Urban during April 4-10, 2020 (week 14) when compared to January 11-31, 2020 (week 2). However, the viewership recorded a 5% drop in week 14 when compared to week 13. While the viewership reach has plateaued in week 14, time spent on television recorded a 3% drop in week 14.

With over 6,400 people infected by the Coronavirus and the central governments’ edict of 21 days lockdown till April 14, 2020, the consumption of television has increased over the past month. Addressing the people’s need to consume content, the public service broadcaster Doordarshan began the re-telecasting of Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na, Tu Tota Main Maina, Circus, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, among others.

