Yes securities rolls out WizeMumpedia campaign

Yes Securities has unveiled its ’WizeMumpedia’ campaign aiming to increase financial literacy among mothers. The campaign will simplify financial concepts and highlight the knowledge that mothers, who are primarily homemakers, bring to financial planning and wealth creation. The campaign aims to reach investors across Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Additionally, it will encourage homemakers to begin their journey towards attaining financial independence. The campaign will run full day on May 08, 2022, and it will be live on all social media pages of Yes Securities.

It is encouraging to see that the proportion of women participating in equities has increased across India in the past two years, Amit Bhandare, head, marketing, Yes Securities, siad. “At Yes Securities, we are constantly working towards increasing women participation in the financial markets which will help them to achieve financial independence. They possess immense financial appetite but do not participate due to lack of knowledge or inadequate exposure to financial markets. I believe there is a stereotype about homemakers in our society where people undermine their wit owing to their family commitments,” he added.

The campaign will be launched in two phases. Phase 1 will comprise a series of investment terms made easy for new investors. While Phase 2 will have social media users sharing anecdotes about their mother’s financial decisions. This campaign is in line with the philosophy of the company ‘Choice of the Wize’, a culmination of research and consultation with staff, dealers, sub-brokers, and other important stakeholders, including mothers of the world.

Yes Securities is a wholly owned subsidiary of YES BANK that commenced operations in 2013. The vision of the company was to be the wealth advisor to YES BANK customers. The company offers financial solutions in wealth broking, merchant banking, investment banking, portfolio investment advisory, and premium research services, among others.

