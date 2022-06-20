YES BANK rolls out ‘Karo har khwaish poori’ campaign

YES BANK has launched a digital campaign ‘Karo har khwaish poori’ with an aim to position itself as an enabler of dreams by showcasing an array of financial solutions provided by the bank. Through this campaign, YES BANK plans to complement the needs and aspirations of customers to meet their personal and business goals. The bank intends to provide easily accessible solutions, allowing customers to select their right fit from a gamut of retail offerings.

The campaign showcases financial hurdles faced by an individual in their journey towards achieving their life goals through the lens of ‘Gupta ji’, Rajan Pental, global head – retail banking, YES BANK, said. “The character represents the sentiments of a common man who usually suppresses his dreams due to insufficient funds and knowledge about the various financial solutions he can turn towards for achieving these dreams. Through this campaign, we have attempted to educate consumers on various hassle-free loan offerings that one can avail through the Bank to easily fulfil their needs,” he added.

The intention of creating this series of digital films is to reach out to a diverse set of audience to showcase the array of loan solutions provided by YES BANK such as Personal Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Gold Loan or Loan against Securities (LAS). The films are relatable and resonate with potential and existing customers who dream big, but need the means to achieve them. The campaign will be amplified across the social media channels of YES BANK to reach a wider set of audience across the nation.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Cinemon Pictures. For Srija Barua, director, Cinemon Pictures, working on the campaign was a change and challenge. “The campaign allowed us to experiment with loans as a product and go deeper into the insight for when people need loans. From the insights, we were able to create the relatable world of ‘Gupta ji’, who finds himself in funny situations because of his financial hurdles. And that is how the ‘Gupta ji’ series was born, where our idea was not just to talk about the products but to point at a mind-set that needs changing to lead a life of choices, desires, and ease. ‘Karo har khwaish poori’ beckons people to see life as a basket of choices and possibilities,” she added.

