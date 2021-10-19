YES BANK rolls out cybersecurity campaign highlighting ‘the shared role’ in protecting customer information

The campaign is an extension of the company’s focus on cyber safety

YES BANK is celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month by launching its campaign on social media. Themed ‘Aise Sawaal Hum Nahi Poochte’, the social media campaign revolves around a series of six animated shorts depicting comical scenarios where hackers try to trick consumers into revealing personal banking details like passwords and OTPs: instead of falling for their schemes – suspicious calls, SMSes and e-mails, the customers are shown as being aware and alert to these forms of threat to their online security. As part of the campaign, a series of facts was also rolled out to call the customer’s attention to digital security. The campaign focuses on highlighting the role Bank and customers play in protecting digital transactions from hackers and cybercriminals.

In this age of digitisation, banks are constantly highlighting the importance of cybersecurity, Jasneet Bachal, chief marketing officer, YES BANK, said. “The challenge with this campaign was to find a fresh concept to advance the conversation around security, and to layer it with a message that is also empowering for the consumer and the Bank rather than only educational. By highlighting through the campaign that the consumer can tell when their information is under threat and respond appropriately, the Bank hopes to bring consumers to share the critical role of protecting their information and transactions.”

Opting out of traditional fear-based communication where consumers are asked to constantly watch out and be on their guard against malicious cyber activity, YES BANK is taking a positive approach to portray the aware customer and underscore the fact that bank will never ask customers to share their personal information.

The campaign is an extension of the company’s focus on cyber safety as its customers increasingly deal with fully digital offerings, conducting most, if not all of their banking transactions online.

The campaign garnered a cumulative reach of more than four million, more than two million views across social media platforms and was appreciated by consumers for the ingenuity and freshness of approach.

