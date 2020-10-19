Yes Bank launches its festive campaign ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’

The campaign has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas

Yes Bank has launched its festive campaign titled ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ aimed at empowering customers with enhanced access to digital finance and e-solutions. As part of the campaign, the bank has unveiled various festive offerings for MSME business loans, digital auto loans, digital personal loans and current and savings accounts, to spark joy and cheer in the country.

Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the campaign kicked off with the digital film, which highlights Yes Bank’s commitment to customer centricity and inspires customers to spread the joy of the festive season in the lives of their loved ones. The ad film takes viewers through six relatable situations emphasizing the underlying theme of ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’, while highlighting the differentiated banking experience offered by the bank. The campaign is being promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks, digital news publisher networks and the bank’s digital assets.

What we hope to do through the campaign is to empower consumers and their families to experience the festive joy in its fullness, even amid the new realities of the day, Jasneet Bachal, chief marketing officer, Yes Bank, said. “As a brand, we wanted to layer the campaign with empathy and cheer – whilst the celebrations may be different, the underlying human emotion will remain the same, enabled by our solutions. As a Bank, we want to connect with consumers by giving them easy financial options that build optimism, a sense of abundance and hope to prevail over this temporary phase. We see this unique time as an occasion to find fresh ways of celebrating as a community and maximizing our potential,” she added.

“Yes Bank’s message of ‘Khushiyon ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari’ tells consumers that they can still go ahead and be responsible for the happiness of their loved ones, no matter how tough times get,” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, said.

According to Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, the plank of ‘Khushiyon ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari’ suggested the need to spend but responsibly. “The film had to be emotional and showcase various strata and how everyone is doing their bit to uplift the happiness of their loved ones. Because bringing a smile on someone’s face is the biggest responsibility,” he stated.

