YES BANK rolls out a new campaign ‘Saath Mein Baat Hai’

YES BANK has launched an integrated campaign, Saath Mein Baat Hai, to drive mass awareness of its family banking proposition of YES Family. The high-visibility, pan-India campaign is being publicised across the country through a combination of outdoor, radio, and digital media, in order to reach a broader, yet more localised audience. The brand campaign highlights the financial and other gains families stand to make through the YES Family initiative.

The campaign’s messaging around family harmony is curated to echo across mass media, Jasneet Bachal, chief marketing officer, YES BANK, said, “Through the use of carefully selected media platforms, Saath Mein Baat Hai is designed to get consumers, adults as well as those coming of age, talking about what families can achieve when they come together and work as one. While radio will help localise this message, influencers on social media will drive family-centric conversations, taking the message to a wider section of the audience, who get to participate in a social media contest, generating excitement and engagement with the brand. The winners will be gratified with outdoor display of their family photos, as a reinforcement of the message,” he added.

As an integrated campaign, Saath Mein Baat Hai is visible in outdoor locations across 17 key markets. It is also being amplified on more than 40 radio stations in major cities – the amplification has been layered with content integration across radio channels under YES Family and YES BANK umbrella. On social media, it is leveraging influencers such as actress Bhumi Pednekar; actor Siddhant Chaturvedi; and actress and content creator, Barkha Singh along with 50 micro-influencers to augment promotion of the product, YES Family, as well as drive participation in a user generated content based social media contest for consumers.

