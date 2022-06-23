YES Bank appoints Nipun Kaushal as CMO

YES Bank has appointed Nipun Kaushal as the chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, he will be responsible for the marketing and corporate communication (MCC) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) functions of the Bank. He will be involved in developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies that will support the overall strategic objectives of the Bank. He will also be involved in accelerating the CSR initiatives to position YES Bank as a leading, socially responsible organisation, the company said in a statement.

“With his expertise and domain knowledge, Kaushal will play an instrumental role in this transformational journey of the Bank. With Kaushal’s appointment as the CMO, the brand will rely on him to leverage his capability of storytelling and brand building to help the Bank usher in the next level of growth and increase customer delight,” Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), YES Bank said on the appointment. Kaushal will be reporting into Rajan Pental, global head, retail banking, YES Bank.

In his last assignment, Kaushal was the CMO for PNB Metlife Insurance Co. Ltd (PMLI) and was responsible to develop and deliver business strategy and build a ‘customer first’ culture. He is a seasoned marketing professional with over 22 years of rich experience in financial services and automobile industry. Prior to PMLI, Kaushal worked with Tata Asset Management, Star Union Dai-chi Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset Management and CitiFinancial Consumer Finance.

“I look forward to contributing my humble bit in this transformational journey. The Bank has always been a pioneer in launching creative brand campaigns over the years and I hope to draw inspiration from my prior experience to accelerate the marketing efforts and contribute to this growing, purpose-led organisation,” Kaushal stated.

