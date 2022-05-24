Yellow.ai appoints Surbhi Agarwal as head of global marketing

Yellow.ai, a total experience (TX) automation platform has appointed Surbhi Agarwal, as its senior vice president (SVP) of global marketing. Agarwal joins Yellow.ai from Google Cloud, where she led product and solution marketing for data analytics and cloud artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio, including contact center AI. She comes with over two decades of leadership across product life cycle management, sales enablement, product marketing and product led growth in early-stage start-ups and large enterprises. Prior to this, she had run product management and corporate strategy at Intel Corporation and McAfee.

According to the company, it is a crucial appointment as it looks toward sharpening its global strategy as a total experience (TX) solutions provider.“The platform looks forward to bringing Agarwal onboard at Yellow.ai as part of our executive team. As we scale our operations and expand our capabilities, Agarwal’s leadership will augment our efforts towards defining our brand and driving revenue. We look forward to her leadership and believe her experiences with global industry leaders will be invaluable as we grow across markets,” Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder, Yellow.ai, said.

In this role, Agarwal will manage all of the marketing initiatives for Yellow.ai across geographies to grow business in the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific regions. Based in the San Francisco bay area, she will be responsible for expanding the company’s global footprint by building a go-to-market team, whose aim would be to strengthen Yellow.ai’s position in the market. “Yellow.ai is at a pivotal point of entering new geographies with its proven product capabilities, making this a very exciting time to join the executive team. With Yellow.ai’s driven culture, differentiated offerings, leadership and market potential, I believe the company is strongly positioned to define and lead the conversational AI space,” Agarwal said.

With over 800 employees globally, Yellow.ai claims to continue to hire talent across sales, marketing, product and engineering.



Read Also: Protinex’s new TVC highlights the importance of strength in daily life

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook