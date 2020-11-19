Yellophant Digital wins digital marketing mandate for Edmingle

The agency’s key responsibilities will be to focus on creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning and buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM

Yellophant Digital has won the digital marketing mandate for Edmingle, a unified platform for online courses, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency has taken up the challenge of managing the brand’s 360-degree digital marketing duties, including creatives, communications, and media strategy.

Edmingle assists individuals and startups to launch online courses and build a strong student community with their all-in-one technology. While Edmingle’s focus is to tap on to the B2B sector, Yellophant Digital plans to educate the target customers about the brand via all social media platforms. The agency’s key responsibilities will be to focus on creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning and buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM.

Yellophant Digital has put in the time, efforts and research to understand our product and business proposition very well and I am confident that us working together will help build the Edmingle brand as we have envisioned and reach the right set of customers who will benefit from our solutions, Gaurav Doshi, founder and CEO, Edmingle, said.

“We are looking forward to taking this up as a challenge and working on it diligently. Edmingle, being a brand with a unique and powerful idea has the scope of achieving its goals in no time. The brand’s motto and vision is clearly an inspiration for us to keep in mind that going forward, the term ‘location’ is no more going to be an issue when it comes to educating people. We are super excited to come up with some insightful ideas for this brand and make it work. The goal is to educate and spread as much awareness as possible about Edmingle and let the educators know about what was missing all this while,” Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook