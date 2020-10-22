Yellophant Digital wins digital marketing mandate for Anthi

The agency bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch

ROI driven agency Yellophant Digital from the stable of Merge Infinity Global has bagged the digital and creative duties for the new haircare brand, Anthi. The agency will act as a launchpad to not only boost the brands social presence but launch the brand all over the country, creating brand awareness as well as handle other digital duties such as social media, creatives, performance marketing, search engine optimization, organizational resource management, and influencer marketing.

We had a multi-agency pitch and finalised Yellophant Digital as our digital partners, Nirav Maroti, founder and director, Anthi said. “We liked the way the team led by Preksha approached the strategy for the brand. They were nimble in grasping the brand program and their strategic outline was spot-on from the first interaction itself. We look forward to an exciting year ahead with them,” he added further.

According to Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, the haircare brand has a huge vision and aims at simplifying hair thinning solutions and creating awareness around that sector. “Anthi is the first Indian brand to pay attention to people’s hair thinning needs and we can’t wait to help the brand reach out to its audience and offer the best creative solutions to help the brand fulfill its digital needs further. We plan on making this big and reaching out to the audience across the country and bringing to light, hair thinning problems that we never thought about. Our focus is not only creating digital strategies but creating awareness among the audience and we plan on making this big,” Seth elaborated further.

Yellophant Digital is a part of Merge Infinity Global, formulated as a launchpad for start-ups and SME industry with an array of services like digital and content marketing, design, tech solutions, media planning & buying, SEO, SEM, videography, photography, ORM and brand strategy.

