Yellophant Digital wins digital mandate for 1Rivet India

The agency will undertake brand building as well as promotional activities

Yellophant Digital has won the digital mandate for 1Rivet India, a tech-based consultancy firm, headquartered in the USA. As per the mandate, Yellophant Digital will include entire social media responsibilities for the brand from ideation to execution. The Mumbai-based agency secured the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will work towards building up the brand’s presence online.

“We have engaged Yellophant Digital to manage our digital presence and we are happy with the way they’ve run the program so far. The Yellophant Digital team is responsive and easy to do business with. It’s definitely worth having a conversation with them if you’re thinking of investing in your company’s social media presence,” Harikrishna Nair, CEO, 1Rivet India, said.

1Rivet is a US-based IT strategy, and consultancy firm that helps clients to expand their business growth. It further assists them with new talent acquisition and facility management. The agency will manage the brand’s social media presence on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Yellophant Digital also plans on launching the brand on any new platform that can help the brand maximise its reach. “There is so much commonality between us, especially a shared vision of what the organisation should communicate online. With both our teams being young and dynamic, it shall be an exciting collaboration,” Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, stated.

1Rivet is an award-winning, international IT strategy and consulting firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. 1Lab is their offshore innovation center providing clients access to the latest technologies, allowing them to create cost-effective proofs-of-concept or to directly leverage 1Rivet’s many pre-built frameworks and accelerators.

Yellophant Digital is a part of Merge Infinity Global, formulated as a launchpad for start-ups and the SME industry with an array of services like digital and content marketing, design, tech solutions, media planning and buying, SEO, SEM, videography, photography, ORM, and brand strategy. Yellophant Digital provides an agency model to the organisations, which is not just limited to product and campaign launches, but a whole new partnership model to achieve business growth.

Read Also: IDAM House Of Brands appoints Rajat Khullar as group vice president – business

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook