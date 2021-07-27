Yellophant Digital bags digital marketing mandate for mySmilist

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Digital agency Yellophant Digital has bagged the digital marketing mandate for mySmilist. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will manage the brand’s digital marketing duties, consisting of creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning and buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM. mySmilist is a team of dental experts who hold expertise in smile enhancement treatments.

As we embark on our journey, we are proud to collaborate with the Yellophant Digital Team for realising our dreams through digital routes, Akshat Dwivedi, co-founder, mySmilist said. “We are confident that with their wide experience of supporting multiple start-ups to successfully scale up, Yellophant Digital will add immense value in our journey of gaining consumers’ love, trust, and appreciation,” he added.

“The team of Yellophant Digital looks forward to taking up new challenges with every new partner brand. We are thrilled to collaborate with mySmilist, a brand that aims at enhancing the smiles of people through their technologically superior and progressive invisible aligners. This is a unique concept that most of the audience may not be aware of. We are fortunate and grateful that we have taken this responsibility to look after the brand’s complete digital mandate. We look forward to coming up with insightful first thoughts for the brand and aptly use social media to amplify awareness among the audience,” Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, stated.

Yellophant Digital is a part of Merge Infinity Global, formulated as a launchpad for start-ups and the SME industry with an array of services such as digital and content marketing, design, tech solutions, media planning and buying, SEO, SEM, videography, photography, ORM, and brand strategy. Yellophant Digital provides an agency model to the organisations, which is not just limited to product and campaign launches, but a whole new partnership model to achieve business growth.

