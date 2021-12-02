Yellophant Digital bags digital marketing mandate for CarBoli

The company was looking for an agency that would be able to give the best ROI, Gaurav Grover, founder, CarBoli, said.

Mumbai-based digital agency Yellophant Digital has won digital marketing mandate for CarBoli. As part of the mandate, the agency will build the brand’s digital presence, spanning from social media creatives and digital campaigns to media and innovations. “The automobile sector, which deals with selling pre-owned cars, has a huge potential, as more and more people are gradually making the shift towards an online-first approach. What separates CarBoli from the rest is its easy navigation and user interface which makes the customer process convenient. We look forward to a long partnership with the entire team of CarBoli,” Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said.

CarBoli is an online portal where people can bid on their pre-owned cars. While it is currently operating in the Delhi-NCR region, it plans to expand to different parts of the country later. The company was looking for an agency that would be able to give the best ROI, Gaurav Grover, founder, CarBoli, said.

“Our long-term vision is ambitious and bearing in mind the agency’s history in building up brands from scratch we felt like it was the perfect partnership. We are excited to see the 360-degree strategy that the agency has in store for us and we plan on making CarBoli a pan India brand with such a successful agency onboard. It shall be an exciting collaboration,” Grover added.

Yellophant Digital, a part of Merge Infinity Global, was formulated as a launchpad for start-ups and the SME industry. It claims to offer several services such as digital and content marketing, design, tech solutions, media planning and buying, SEO, SEM, videography, photography, ORM, and brand strategy.

