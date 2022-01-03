Yellophant Digital bags digital mandate of Beleaf Organics

As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for 360-degree brand building and promotion activities

Yellophant Digital has acquired the 360-degree digital mandate for Beleaf Organics, an online supermarket for organic food. The Mumbai-based agency will manage the brand’s overall digital marketing strategy, ranging from executing social media campaigns as well as media spends, SEO, ORM to website hygiene.

As more and more Indians are making a conscious shift towards a healthy lifestyle and putting the onus on their diet, it is brands like Beleaf Organics that are meeting the demands of the customer, Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said. “Being an online marketplace for organic edibles, I’m impressed with Beleaf Organics’ inventory and the kind of brands they have on offer. At Yellophant Digital, we look forward to increasing their social media presence by creating robust campaigns and elevating their business to the next level. Our team is eager to get the work started with Beleaf Organics,” she added.

Beleaf Organics is an online marketplace that delivers organic edibles to one’s doorstep. They offer a wide range of organic food products from renowned Indian brands that are exclusively curated and have the best quality of produce. The brand was created for making people’s lives healthier and it is clearly reflected in the core values.

“Seth Godin once said, ‘Marketing is no longer about the stuff you make, but about a story, you tell.’ Yellophant Digital adds so much value with their expertise in directing a start-up in the right direction and also by creatively helping your business grow. I am looking forward to touching new heights with this group of storytellers,” Yash Lalwani, founder, Beleaf Organics, stated.

Yellophant Digital is a part of Merge Infinity Global, formulated as a launchpad for start-ups and the SME industry with an array of services such as digital and content marketing, design, tech solutions, media planning and buying, SEO, SEM, videography, photography, ORM, and brand strategy.

