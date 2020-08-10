Yellophant Digital bags digital and media buying mandate for Cane Juicery

The agency will handle social media content, creatives, SEO, ORM, media planning, buying, and strategy of the juice brand across all digital platforms

Digital agency Yellophant Digital from the house of Merge Infinity Global has won the digital and creative duties for sugarcane juice brand, Cane Juicery. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle social media content, creatives, search engine optimization (SEO), online reputation management (ORM), media planning, buying, and strategy of the juice brand across all digital platforms.

According to Jasmeet Singh, founder, Cane Juicery, after scouting for agencies across the board, the company found Yellophant Digital who understood the long term vision for the brand and was willing to work on a day to day basis setting up the long term strategy. “The ideas presented by them were fresh and out of the box, something that sets them apart. As our digital partner, we look forward to a long term relationship with them,” he added.

The cold-pressed juice category has grown tremendously in the last five years and we are looking at being a part of Cane Juicery’s digital journey and help the brand reach its full potential, Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said. “Our strategy has always been digital-first and we aim to create this as a benchmark brand in the category,” she stated further.

Yellophant Digital is a part of Merge Infinity Global, formulated as a launchpad for start-ups and SME industry with services such as digital and content marketing, design, tech solutions, media planning and buying, SEO, SEM, videography, photography, ORM and brand strategy. Yellophant Digital provides an agency model to the organisations, aimed at achieving business growth.

