Yatra Online Limited partners with Delhi Capitals team for WPL 2023

Yatra Online Limited partners with Delhi Capitals as their official partner to celebrate and empower women in sports

Written by BrandWagon Online
WPL begins on March 4th 2023 and will be broadcast in India on the Sports18 TV channel and the Jio Cinema app
Yatra Online Limited (“Yatra”), corporate travel services provider has announced their partnership with Delhi Capitals for the much-awaited maiden edition of the Women’s Premier League (‘WPL’).

Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Yatra Online Limited said, “At Yatra, we have always been ahead of the curve and we believe in supporting platforms that reflect the same vision. As a leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, we are extremely proud to partner with Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League. Indian women are making significant strides in sports today and inspiring the entire country. We are happy to be a part of this journey of Delhi Capitals players as they make a historic debut in this format in the coming days. We are sure that WPL will garner eyeballs and win the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the country and globe ”

The initial season of the WPL begins on March 4th 2023 and will be broadcast in India on the Sports18 TV channel and the Jio Cinema app.

This partnership has the potential aims to drive value for both Yatra and the Delhi Capitals, while also providing a great experience for cricket fans across the country.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:17 IST