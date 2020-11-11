Yatra.com launches #TravelManao digital campaign

The campaign is currently live on Yatra.com's social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Online travel platform Yatra.com has launched its latest campaign #TravelManao urging people to do something different and celebrate the festivities by embarking on a journey. The campaign aims to inspire people to curate their festive plans, add ‘where to go’ to their list, pick up their bags, and head for an experience. The campaign is currently live on Yatra.com’s social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

The campaign highlights how this year, the unprecedented times and social isolation kept the urge to travel bottled down in the initial few months when travel was on a standstill. Following which, it asks consumers to step out and look forward to a refreshing and relaxing break in these difficult times — all these while keeping safety and hygiene at the top of their priority list.

In the survey conducted by the company recently, almost 76% of respondents said that they are planning to take up a vacation compared to 2019 where 61% of respondents were willing to go on a holiday during the festive season. As per the company, this is also reflected in booking enquiries where the company has witnessed an increase of about 36% as compared to initial Covid levels.

According to Shweta Singhal, head of marketing and new business initiatives, Yatra.com, travel is an integral part of our lives as it adds to a lifetime of experience for some and provides a perfect escape from the daily routine to many. “Through the Travel Manao campaign, we want to spread a message that a trip with family/friends is a great way to celebrate. The festive trip becomes more important this year, as people have been locked up at home during the summer season and can look forward to a refreshing and relaxing break with their social group in these difficult times,” she added further on the campaign.

