Yatra.com appoints three independent board members in India

Yatra Online Limited has appointed Rohit Bhasin, Deepa Misra Harris and Ajay Narayan Jha as non-executive independent directors. The company has also filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 7,500 million and an offer for sale of up to 9,328,358 equity shares including 8,896,998 equity shares by (THCL) Travel Holding Cyprus Limited, one of its promoters.

The proposed equity offering and listing will help the company accelerate its organic growth plans and provide further capital for exploring inorganic growth opportunities as the travel and tourism industry recovers on the back of easing covid restrictions, Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director and CEO, Yatra Online Limited said. “We look forward to their vision as part of our continued strategic transformation to become a one-stop-shop for all consumer and corporate travel demands and needs. I truly believe, given their experience and passion, that they will be an invaluable asset to the company. We are thrilled to embark on our new journey with them as part of our team and the DRHP filing in India as the industry continues to grow,” he added.

Jha has 37 years of work experience serving the government of India in different capacities. He was a former member of the Indian administrative service. He was union finance secretary and expenditure secretary (2017-2019) in the ministry of finance, from where he retired from service. Bhasin, on the other hand, is a chartered accountant (qualified 1984) with around 37 years of post-qualification experience in leading organisations such as Standard Chartered Bank, AIG Inc, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He also serves as an independent director and chairman, audit committee of Star Health and Allied Insurance Limited, and remuneration committee of Tanla Solutions Limited.

Harris brings to the company a luxury hospitality and brand perspective with her expertise in branding, marketing, sales and public relations. With over 30 years of experience in the high-end hospitality category, she has also worked with the Taj Group of hotels. She is currently an independent director on the boards of PVR Limited, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, ADF Foods Ltd, TCPL Packaging Limited, Prozone Intu Properties Ltd and Taj Safaris.

