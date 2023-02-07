Yash Pakka Limited appoints Neetika Suryawanshi as CFO

Yash Pakka Limited (YPL), a sustainable packaging company, has appointed Neetika Suryawanshi as its chief financial officer. She will be overseeing the cost efficiency, fund management, fund control, accounting, and regulatory and statutory compliances at the organisation.

Suryawanshi has nearly two decades of experience as a chartered accountant and has worked at a host of organisations including IndusInd Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Bank of America. Apart from that, she also started her own firm besides working as a consultant for the manufacturing industry.



“We are on the cusp of significant growth. Hence, we needed a strong finance lead to strengthen systems and processes. She has worked with us before, and we are excited to have her back to head the function and provide effective leadership. With her strong financial background, we are optimistic that she will accelerate the organisation’s growth.” said Ved Krishna, vice-chairman, Yash Pakka Limited.

Driving long-term investments in a controlled manner will be the first big agenda for the new Finance Head (CFO), a statement from the company said. She has also taken charge of information systems. She plans to bring management information systems on a real-time basis as much as possible to fetch crucial numbers like batch-wise costing, division of costs attributable to the product lines. Further, she will also oversee the secretarial and legal functions at Yash Pakka Limited, as these are closely linked to Finance as well.

”I hope I will be able to use my expertise to help the organisation spread its wings across and emerge as the business that makes an impact in every life it touches. Moreover, YPL has a focused, motivated & driven team that has been efficiently breaking records. A rare thing to see is the unanimity of the cause and passion to make it happen. I look forward to contributing and solidifying the organisation’s stance towards building a better future.”

At the helm of affairs, Neetika will be planning and analysing the company’s financial strengths and weaknesses and proposing strategies for the organisation’s growth.

Also Read Ogilvy bags creative mandate for Eveready

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook