Yardley redefines freshness with a floral touch in its new campaign featuring Kriti Sanon

Yardley believes in inspiring women to showcase their true potential and step up to the best version of themselves.

Yardley has appointed Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador for its new campaign. Conceptualised by Contract Advertising, the television commercial (TVC) highlights the concept of nature like freshness. The TVC has been rolled out on multiple channels across regions, including digital. Furthermore, a print campaign has been planned along with prominent presence across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce sites generating 360-degree visibility for the new campaign. “The brand takes pride in using the finest natural ingredients and exotic flowers from gardens of England across its portfolio. Keeping this in mind, we came up with the campaign thought of ‘nature like freshness’, highlighting what goes into Yardley fragrances that makes them distinct and desirable. To bring this campaign alive, we partnered with Kriti Sanon, who epitomises authenticity and is a true inspiration for the woman of today,” Manish Vyas, business head, Yardley India, said.

For Ayan Chakraborty, general manager, Contract Mumbai there is something magical about fresh flowers and their smell and this played an imperative role in the narrative since Yardley deodorants have natural floral fragrance that makes one feel fresh and confident. “Yardley is a legacy brand and its legacy is fragrance and flowers, and the positioning of Yardley in India is about creating step-up moments for its target audience. The story beautifully brings together how the fragrance of Yardley transforms and creates the world of flowers and creates a step-up moment for our protagonist,” Rahul Ghosh, executive creative director, Contract Mumbai, added.

“Nature has its own way to light you up. Imagine if this feeling lingers all day long. That’s how soothing and refreshing Yardley is,” Kriti Sanon said of her association with the brand.

