Yami Gautam named brand ambassador for Dollar Missy

Dollar Industries has signed actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for Dollar Missy, the premium female wear brand which offers legwear and essential inner-wear.

“We have introduced Dollar Missy, in 2014, since then it has become an evolving brand. We have been looking for a face which could carry the brand image in the right spirit. Having met the Bollywood diva, Yami Gautam, we knew she would be the best fit for the brand. We always believe in reinventing ourselves,” Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Ltd, said.

The new Dollar Missy advertising campaign builds on the fashion quotient and exhibits Dollar’s legwear range as a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe and features Yami Gautam as the ultimate show-stopper. “Armed with an enviable range of women’s wear, we felt it was time for us to focus on the stylish and colourful range of our legwear specially churidar, ankle lengths, kurti pants and capris that complement the finer tastes of new-age women of India,” Gupta stated.

Dollar will have an advertising campaign across print, electronic, outdoor and online media to promote this new commercial. The campaign is currently live across online and offline platforms. “We wanted the brand to compliment Yami’s style and grace and therefore decided to drive home the fact that Missy Legwear is a sure showstopper that compliments the style needs of today’s busy woman”, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said.

