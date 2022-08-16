Yamaha rolls out ‘The Call of the Blue’ version 3.0 brand campaign

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. had rolled out its third version of the national brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to elevate its image by intensifying the aspirational value through engaging customer centric activities and launches.

In India, ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign has played a significant role in positioning Yamaha as a premium brand with strong racing heritage, Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said. “To further build on this image, and to create a sense of aspiration and pride of ownership within the Indian youth, we are announcing the launch of the ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0. We will reach out to a wider set of customers who aim to make motorcycling a part of their lifestyle. Additionally, we will intensify our promotion activities and expand our network of premium Blue Square stores to provide customers a good experience,” he added.

According to the company, since 2018, with the announcement of each phase of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, the company has been executing its product planning, marketing, and customer engagement strategies in line with the brand’s global image of ‘excitement, style and sportiness’. As a result, eight new global products were introduced with a focus on the premium segment. This resulted in Yamaha’s market share in the premium motorcycle segment, increasing to 15% in 2021 from 10% in 2018.

A new brand campaign film on ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0 portrays the aspiration levels of owning a Yamaha and how every Yamaha product enriches the lifestyle of the youth from different walks of life. It also showcases how the aspirations of the youth turn into reality, as they ride together to create new memories and evolve with “The Call of the Blue”. Under this refreshing brand campaign, Yamaha aims to further up the excitement quotient, offering a premium ownership experience to all its customers by organising engagement activities like – ‘The Call of the Blue Track Day’, ‘Blue Streaks’ Ride and ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend’.

Also, to amplify its presence in the premium segment, the company is aggressively expanding its current network of over 80 Blue Square showrooms, offering its customers a platform to interact with the brand and enjoy unique buying and ownership experience. Currently, India Yamaha operates with more than 1800 touch points across India.

