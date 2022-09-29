Yakult inks strategic partnership with Kerala Blasters

Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd has partnered with Indian Super League’s Kerala Blasters as a health partner. Under this association, Yakult has been identified as the official health partner for the Kerala-based franchise KBFC in the current ISL season.

According to Hiroshi Hamada, managing director, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd, the sponsorship is in line with Yakult’s corporate philosophy which is ‘we contribute to the health and happiness of people around the world’. “Yakult strongly supports all programs and activities that can build good health in addition to contributing to a healthy environment. Apart from this, the performance of Kerala Blasters FC in the season will also be seen to attract Yakult Danone India to be together,” he added.

As per the company, though Yakult has been at the forefront of many sports sponsorships around the world, the Yakult – KBFC partnership will drive great value for the brand and will be the start of many more opportunities for Yakult in India. Further, Hamada claimed that the company is considering introducing a Japanese League Club to Kerala Blasters FC as part of the essence of this collaboration.

“We look forward to working with the Yakult Team in making the brand reach and connect with the KBFC Fans and millions more through this exciting partnership. This partnership will give us an opportunity to build meaningful campaigns and make it a win-win partnership for both brands. At KBFC we encourage good health and fitness and Yakult and KBFC are a great fit,” Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters, stated.

Yakult was launched in India in 2008 and is presently available in 31 states/UTs. More than 40 million bottles of Yakult are consumed every day in 40 countries and regions.

Also Read: Shoppers Stop launches its Diwali campaign, ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook