Yahoo’s Paul Sigaloff promoted as vice president, head of APAC

Yahoo has promoted Paul Sigaloff, former vice president, ANZ INSEA, to vice president, head, APAC. In this role, Sigaloff will lead sales for the ad technology business across the entire Asia Pacific region. His expanded remit includes Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. The appointment is effective immediately. He will remain based in Sydney, Australia.

“We are aligning our operations to reflect Yahoo’s truly global orientation. Fueled by a unified ad tech stack and unified teams, Yahoo is poised to blaze a path of differentiation, driving success for our customers and partners, and leading the ad tech industry into the future,” Ivan Markman, chief business officer, Yahoo, said.

Sigaloff has been associated with Yahoo for eight years now. He launched Yahoo (formerly Verizon Media) into the Australia and New Zealand market in 2018. In April 2021, he was promoted to vice president, ANZ INSEA, expanding his role from managing director ANZ to include India and Southeast Asia. He has over 22 years of experience in media across the UK and Australia.

“My aim is simple as I connect with teams across the region – foster a people first organisation that is agile, focused on strategy and structured to deliver our growth expectations in a human and helpful way,” Sigaloff said.

As stated by Sigaloff, Yahoo is seeing growth across the board for its ad tech solutions, but especially from its demand-side-platform, which grew 152% year-on-year globally. APAC is a huge driver of that growth. “We’ll continue to double down on building sustainable value for our partners as we expand our growing, rich ecosystem,” he added.

