Yahoo rolls out Video Lite feature in APAC

Yahoo has unveiled its latest ad solution, Video Lite, in Asia-Pacific (APAC) that will enable brands enhance their video assets for a stronger storytelling experience. Video Lite is Yahoo’s newest feature, available for private marketplace (PMP) campaigns via Yahoo Exchange, that allows advertisers to optimise existing video creatives for digital media placements through the addition of end cards or branded frames, CTA buttons, and messages.

For many APAC advertisers, especially e-commerce brands, conversions remain the primary focus in their advertising campaigns, Shrivardhan Sarda, head, buyer development, APAC, Yahoo, said. “Our new Video Lite feature seeks to enhance brand storytelling through videos – optimising creatives for digital media placements by giving greater emphasis to important messages and forging a clearer path for consumers to complete their conversion journey with clear, actionable CTAs,” he added.

The Video Lite feature will unlock brand storytelling by helping brands bridge video’s convenience gap for consumers and close the loop, taking them from experience to action through a clearer path to purchase while also emphasising brand visuals and messaging.

To give perspective, foodpanda in Singapore utilised Video Lite, with a branded frame over their “We’ve got you Santa!” video to drive awareness for its Christmas campaign during the holiday season. The campaign ran from 6 to 26 December on Yahoo’s owned and operated properties in Singapore, alongside other premium lifestyle publishers in the country. “Being in the business of convenience, we know how much our customers appreciate having things delivered to them in a timely manner – and this goes for the content that they consume as well. With Video Lite, we can now enhance the way we engage with our customers by providing them with bite-sized videos that are visually engaging and easily digestible, therefore ensuring maximum recall,” Laura Kantor, marketing and sustainability director, foodpanda Singapore, said.

The Video Lite feature is now available to agencies and advertisers across APAC, and enhanced video ads can be executed on their preferred DSP with PMP deals using Yahoo Exchange. ”As a consumer, better ads improve the browsing experience and clearer CTAs deliver convenience, shortening the path to purchase for immediate action. For brands, this will mean meaningful engagements at every touchpoint that will help realise their campaign goals and deliver maximum ROI,” Shrivardhan Sarda highlighted.

