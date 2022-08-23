Yahoo promotes Sebastian Graham to director of Native APAC

Yahoo on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sebastian Graham to director of Native APAC, effective immediately. In his new role, Graham will oversee the strategy for native advertising through Yahoo’s unified ad tech stack in APAC, the company said in an official statement. “Graham’s remit will include strengthening Yahoo native ad product capabilities to suit APAC’s marketing landscape while building on strategic and technical global partnerships to create value through Yahoo native ads for advertisers and publishers,” it added.

“As native advertising gets an upgrade for an omnichannel world, it unlocks valuable possibilities for advertisers and publishers. In his expanded role, Graham brings the right experience and understanding to take Yahoo Native Ads forward, channelling the strengths and capabilities of this versatile product to deliver exceptional value to Yahoo’s advertisers and publishers in APAC,” Paul Sigaloff, vice president and head of APAC, Yahoo, said on the development.

In his previous role, Graham drove Yahoo’s native commercial and partnership strategies for Australia and New Zealand, where Yahoo’s native products reported a 164% YoY increase in demand in 2022. According to the company, Graham’s elevation comes amidst Yahoo Native’s robust demand and growth, and rising relevance as a central channel in omnichannel campaigns, with its integration into the Yahoo DSP. “Yahoo Native now has the creative, data and platform capabilities to deliver full-funnel results for advertisers, even as it helps premium publishers grow their revenue,” the company added.

As per the company, recent changes to Yahoo’s leadership team in APAC—with Paul Sigaloff leading Yahoo’s ad tech business in the region, and expanded remits for Dan Richardson and John McNerney—come on the back of accelerating momentum for Yahoo in APAC. These leadership appointments support a cohesive and seamless strategy in APAC, as Yahoo doubles down on connecting clients and partners across the region to growth.

