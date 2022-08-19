Yahoo appoints Jen Rubio to its board of directors

Yahoo has appointed Jen Rubio to its board of directors. With this appointment, Rubio has become the seventh independent director to join the Yahoo Board, adding to its expansive and diverse expertise to help guide Yahoo in its growth and transformation. Rubio is co-founder and CEO of travel lifestyle brand Away. As per the company, Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people globally, with products spanning across finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news. “Jen Rubio’s experience across innovation, brand marketing and social media will be highly valuable and I, along with my fellow board members, look forward to working with her,” Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo, said.

As co-founder and CEO of Away, which launched in 2016, Rubio has helped the company become a leader in the travel lifestyle sector through thoughtfully designed products. Away has been recognised for its innovation by the likes of Fast Company and TIME. Rubio also serves on the board of trustees for the Whitney Museum of American Art and is an angel investor and advisor to a growing list of startups. “It is an honor to join this impressive board, especially at such a pivotal time of growth and momentum for Yahoo. As one of the world’s most recognised brands, Yahoo continues to transform the consumer internet and digital media, and I couldn’t be more excited to join them in the journey,” said Rubio.

Rubio joins the six leaders appointed to Yahoo’s new board in June, including Jessica Alba, Founder and chief creative officer of The Honest Company; Aryeh Bourkoff, founder and CEO of LionTree; Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; Michael Kives, founder and CEO of K5 Global; Katie Stanton; founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures; and Fouad ElNaggar, co-founder and CEO of Array and co-founder and CEO of Sapho. Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo and representatives from Apollo and Verizon are also board members.

Also Read: TikTok fights election misinformation ahead of US Midterms

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook