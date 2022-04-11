XYXX unveils ‘Play Your Way’ campaign featuring KL Rahul

XYXX has launched ‘Play Your Way’ campaign featuring cricketer KL Rahul. Conceptualised by The Womb, the campaign features Rahul in a series of films that aims to urge the viewers to tune out the noise and trust their instinct. The first film for the campaign is released across digital, social and traditional media platforms.

The ad film shows the cricketer deep in thought during a pivotal moment during a match, presented with a range of choices, each with a unique outcome and he chooses to cut out the noise and follow his own path. The film seeks to show that when one is faced with an on-field situation where they have to make a decision, one should not give in to the hype that surrounds them and decides to do things their own way.

For a sportsman such as Rahul, it is so important to cut out all the noise, believe in his ability and trust his own instinct, Navin Talreja, founder, The Womb, stated. “That is exactly what we have tried to showcase in our communication. To add to this it was a conscious call to showcase KL Rahul wearing just an underwear when the whole category is actually shying away from this and discouraging it. In our mind this is actually what the brand stands for: Playing your way,” he added.

For Yogesh Kabra, founder, XYXX, the company has always walked the talk and will strive to challenge the rules of the game in the inner wear and comfort wear industry, both through its products as well as communication. “With the campaign, our aim is to encourage and applaud authenticity, people who chart their own path, steer clear of the naysayers and trust their instinct through all of life’s choices. With the campaign we hope to drive culture in new, provocative ways that hopefully encourages people to always follow their instinct and be true to their most authentic selves,” he opined.

For Shripad Nadkarni, investor and advisor, XYXX, the narrative of innerwear brands in India gets a face-lift with the XYXX ‘Play Your Way’ campaign. “Innerwear brands have shown men with a false sense of bravado in either goofy or hyper-masculine avatars which is now both stale and unappealing to the modern, millennial man in India. XYXX’s path-breaking campaign has a series of films set against unique backdrops that catch Rahul at his most intense, most expressive and most powerful. The campaign captures the determination with which Rahul, faced with tough choices, paves a path to authenticity,” he said.

