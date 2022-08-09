XYXX launches new campaign to celebrate World Underwear Day

XYXX has rolled out its new campaign with comedian Raunaq Rajani to celebrate World Underwear Day. Produced by The Yellow Umbrella Films, this satirical film by XYXX sets the context this World Underwear Day and facetiously challenges the machismo that is typically linked to innerwear marketing and advertising.

Branded content can quickly become super boring or preachy the minute there is a holier-than-thou attitude or a forced-product-sell spiel, Petal Gangurde, chief of culture and brand, XYXX, said “This is the biggest underwear ad expose of our times and a laughter riot for those wondering what goes behind the scenes while making an underwear ad. We thought it was time we shared our lighthearted point of view on ‘how NOT to make an underwear ad’. Raunaq Rajani has a refreshingly different voice and he brought that to the narrative. The fact that he loved the idea from the get go and the way he kept improvising on set was amazing and truly elevated the sketch,” he added.

Produced by Yellow Umbrella Films, directed by Raihan Muhimutle and written by Chinmay Mhatre, the film kicks off in a studio with a director narrating a suspicious script to the protagonist of the advertisement, both played by Rajani. The director highlights the comically robust features of the underwear through bizarre scenes that mirror the pseudo-machismo that is usually depicted in innerwear advertising. Juxtaposed with this, the actor makes an emotional appeal, essentially sharing the underwear’s viewpoint and plight. Appreciating it as the one true and constant support in a man’s life, the protagonist goes on to deliver his monologue with myriad pop culture references that hit all the right notes. He sarcastically brings out the elements with an akin representation of the underwear by highlighting its softness like Gen-Z feelings, stretchability like a film-maker’s direction, clean like his browser history and stylish like plates of a restaurant, thus bringing back the true character of an underwear. In its true spirit, the campaign highlights the features of the underwear and concludes with XYXX saying it as it is by paying homage this World Underwear Day to the most constant supporter of your life.

For Raunaq Rajani, an underwear is the most under-rated essential that gets no credit for how it can make or break one’s day. “As a category, I don’t think a lot of men spend enough time making a purchase decision even though it’s the most intimate relationship we have. I thought this video was a great way to put out the message from an underwear’s POV as to what the underwear can actually offer – to be soft, stretchable and supportive,” he highlighted.

