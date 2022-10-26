Xsolla partners with Alipay and various vendors to offer developers more opportunities and outreach

Global video game commerce company Xsolla has announced a partnership with Alipay with the aim to further strengthen its outreach across Asia and bring in new games to the market. As per the company, during its quarterly release week, Xsolla also introduced new solutions and features for Xsolla Web Shop, such as enabling developers to manage player promotions while customising their marketing efforts through an updated Web Shop launching this week.

Xsolla is committed to providing best-in-class services and support for mobile game developers worldwide, to help them reach more players in more geographies, Chris Hewish, president, Xsolla, said. “As the mobile gaming industry evolves, we are staying ahead of the curve by offering unique features to our mobile solution to help our partners connect directly with their players,” he added.

Additionally, the company has announced that it has partnered with multiple vendors on additional solutions to offer developers the opportunity to expand across various countries. Further, the company claims that it has created new features and updates to its NFT solution offering, removing the barriers to Web 3.0 for users, allowing them to sell, store, mint, and deliver NFTs to users’ wallets within one interface integrated with other Xsolla solutions.

