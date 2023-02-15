Xsolla, Mastercard partner to simplify transactions for players and developers

Xsolla, a video game commerce company, has partnered with Mastercard to simplify and customise transactions for its players and developers. Further, the company also announced the expansion of its digital distribution hub into the global telecommunications industry and its audience of 7.3 billion mobile phone users spread globally.

Apart from that, the company is also aiming to reach a larger audience by connecting players through cloud and offering a new pay-as-you-go model.

“At Xsolla, we’re excited about the potential opportunities of cloud gaming. Our vision is to make gaming more widely available, to get games into the hands of more players, make them more accessible to anyone, anytime, and anywhere through the cloud,” said Chris Hewish, president, Xsolla.

The duo also announced plans to collaborate on frictionless, secure, and rewarding payments for gamers, which include enhanced checkout experiences using credit card loyalty points, in-game currency gifting and improved creator payout processes among others.

Mastercard and Xsolla will work together to enable innovative card and account-based solutions and services to improve digital experiences in payments and beyond for gamers, a joint-statement from the companies said.

Mastercard cardholders will be able to use the ‘Pay with Points’ feature to redeem their loyalty points for in-game purchases. This solution will be integrated into Xsolla’s pay station product.

Players will also have the opportunity to give in-game currency to friends and family. The companies said that with this partnership, they are aiming to solve challenges in the gaming industry and prioritise consumer protections, including using Mastercard’s authentication and fraud detection capabilities to give parents control before their child makes in-game purchases.

