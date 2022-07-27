Xpressbees names Suraj Bangera as senior vice president for cross border business

Xpressbees on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suraj Bangera as senior vice president (SVP) for its cross border business. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Bangera has a track record of building and developing cross-border business from India to the world.

“Bangera brings extensive experience in cross border e-commerce logistics market, his strategic focus on customer segment and growth will further help Xpressbees achieve its vision to evolve into a strong full-service logistics organisation,” Amitava Saha, CEO and founder, Xpressbees, said on the appointment of Bangera as the SVP.

Prior to joining Xpressbees, Bangera was the managing director of DHL eCommerce India, where he was instrumental in creating a double-digit million euros profitable company. In a span of four years, he had built the business from ground zero in addition to managing best-in-class daily sales outstanding globally. He also served as a country industry manager at DHL Express, where he was responsible for building and sustaining global and multinational businesses across specific Industry spectrums.

“I look forward to furthering the reach and development of the organisation and people as the company continues its journey to becoming the end-to-end logistics network for B2B and B2C brands,” Bangera stated in the new role.

As per the company, cross-border e-commerce market from India is currently growing at a strong pace of 28 % plus year on year and is expected to cross Euro 10 billion by 2025.

Founded in 2015, Xpressbees is currently present across 3700 plus cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes, and delivers over 1.8 million B2C shipments per day. Xpressbees now has over 100 hubs across India, 10 lakh sqft plus warehouse capacity, and operates across 52 airports in the country. Xpressbees tech-empowered solutions offer customised logistics services ranging from collection and storage of goods to transportation and door-step delivery.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook