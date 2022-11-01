XNetwork partners with 7Sis Media to launch company, KnightOwl Media

Gaming influencer company XNetwork has collaborated with influencer management organisation 7Sis Media to bring out their new company, KnightOwl Media. As per the company, KnightOwl Media is an influencer marketing and talent management company, which manages YouTube influencers across India. It further aims to elevate organisations and businesses to evolve and scale up their brand through engaging content.

In India, many budding internet creators spread across even the remote parts of the country, Dheeraj Jorwal, co-founder, XNetwork, said. “However, the lack of guidance and effective marketing strategies prevent them from reaching their audiences. As a result, the already successful companies cannot grow at the pace they want due to a lack of resources and workforce. This is where we come in; we aim to aid our clients to create their own content and promote it effectively to reach a wider audience,” he added.

According to the company, it is launching a new company to develop an agency that offers more exclusive and diverse talent with a significant focus on result-driven brand campaigns. The platform has on-board over 30 influencers with a total fan base of above 200 million, the company claimed.

