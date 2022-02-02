Xiaomi TV rolls out a multi-film campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

Xiaomi TV has launched a multi-film campaign. The campaign highlights Xiaomi Smart TV’s hardware features like vivid picture engine, slim bezel-less design, and Dolby audio, along with Patchwall, the content aggregation platform on Smart TVs. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the films are live on digital platforms.

The campaign leans on the insight that every household has someone who has the final word on all things technology – usually a teenager who is Gadget Guru of the house; and they don’t just understand technology well, but can also simplify the workings of it in layman’s terms for the rest of the family. The campaign’s aim is to make Xiaomi the default choice for Smart TV buyers and further increase the brand’s market share in the Smart TV segment.

“Over the last four years, we at Xiaomi have been working relentlessly towards our commitment to make great smart TV technologies accessible to everyone. As a result, we’re the number one smart TV brand in the country today with a huge prevalence across diverse consumer groups in India. We are proud to have played an instrumental role in driving Smart TV adoption in India by offering consumers a deep integration of hardware and software on all our devices,” Kris Lukose, marketing lead – TV, Xiaomi India, said. With this campaign, the company wants to push consumers to question how smart is their smart TV.

For Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, in a world where people only look at the hardware features in a smart TV, what actually makes a TV a smart one is the software behind it. “In this case, Xiaomi’s Patchwall software is the brain of the TV and its features make it a truly smart TV. The clarity in the brief led us to crafting a campaign that was both simple yet engaging. While the stories are based on the features, we wanted to ensure the overall communication doesn’t become just functional. Hence the idea of the father son duo was cracked. This helped us package all the functional information in a fun storytelling format,” he added.

