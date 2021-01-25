Xiaomi India looks at education; rolls out #ShikshaHarHaath initiative

The initiative will be promoted across the brand’s digital channels

In an attempt to empower underprivileged and deserving kids across the country who are unable to attend online classes due to the inaccessibility of smartphones, global smartphone brand Xiaomi India has launched its #ShikshaHarHaath campaign as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. “Nearly 25-30% of people in the country do not have smartphones or any connected devices. In the times of Covid, we firmly believe that no child should miss education due to the lack of a smartphone. The #ShikshaHarHaath initiative reinforces our commitment towards education for all,” Manu Jain, managing director, Mi India told BrandWagon Online. The company has collaborated with actor Sonu Sood for the newly launched initiative. As per Jain, Sood reflects the brand’s vision for a better future and has recently been seen supporting stranded workers through the lockdown. The initiative will be promoted across the brand’s digital channels.

As part of the collaboration, Mi India has plans to empower thousands of students by donating Redmi smartphones. Additionally, the initiative will allow people to donate their smartphones which are in good condition through a microsite launched by the brand. Moreover, consumers will be able to contribute by donating smartphones that are in working condition at Mi Centres. The company also plans to tie-up with educational institutions besides setting up a common platform to reach out to students in need. It also claims that it will partner with third-party agencies to identify deserving students. “We are going to reach out to every single individual who needs help in education. The aim is to reach out to as many people as possible and create an inclusive environment for kids in the time of online education,” Sood added. The company claims that the campaign will be an ongoing effort wherein the end goal would be ‘education for all.’

The movement is in continuation of Mi India’s efforts undertaken earlier to make sure that the children can avail these smartphones for online learning and education. Mi India, started their mission of providing accessible education in 2020 with its Mi Scholarship program. The brand plans to spend Rs 2 crore towards students’ education in partnership with Teach for India as well as Buddy4study to help build a brighter future. The #ShikshaHarHaath initiative will further serve as a tool where those who don’t have phones will have options and would enable them to continue with their education.

