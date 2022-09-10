Xiaomi India encourages consumers to not buy tech through their latest campaign ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’

Xiaomi India has launched its consumer-centric festive campaign – ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’. As a build-up to the campaign, Xiaomi India is encouraging consumers – ‘Don’t buy tech, yet!’ and wait for ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ through a series of engaging videos, above-the-line (ATL), and below-the-line (BTL) activations.

Diwali is the biggest shopping season for consumers, especially for the ones looking to purchase gifts for family, friends, or for their consumption, Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer, Xiaomi India, said. “This Diwali season we want to help our consumers in making an informed decision about their tech purchases. Therefore, with ‘Don’t buy tech yet!’ we want to be transparent and honest with our consumers. We want them to see the entire landscape and not rush into making the wrong decisions, even if it takes a bold move like advising them to not invest in tech just yet. Through the ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ campaign, we will be extending incredible offers to our fans and users to buy their favourite gadgets – smartphones, smart TVs, speakers, audio peripherals, tablets, or any other smart home products,” he added.

Xiaomi India aims to help consumers get the best of tech products during this festive period. Along with helping consumers make informed decisions, with this bold yet unique communication, the brand aims to strengthen its relationship with them. As per the company, the ‘Don’t Buy Tech Yet’ phase will culminate in the seventh edition of the ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ festive season campaign. Conceptualised to bring forth the happiness and much-awaited celebrations of the country’s most auspicious festival, this year’s campaign theme ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ resonates with the good fortune Diwali brings.

As ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ inches closer, users will also be able to connect via social media and engage with the message in unique ways. Along with it, digital films featuring their employees, and print advertisements across various publications will take this message ahead. Taking this campaign a notch higher will be Xiaomi employees through their self-created campaign-centric videos and posts. Xiaomi India has always believed in giving a platform to in-house talent and our true brand ambassadors to connect with consumers and fans. The campaign will be amplified across digital, online, social, and print platforms.

