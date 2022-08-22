Xiaomi India collaborates with Anurag Kashyap and Vaani Kapoor for its latest campaign #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi

Xiaomi has launched a new campaign #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi. Through the campaign, the brand aims to showcase the importance and impact of the Super AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11 Series. Conceptualised by Anurag Kashyap, the campaign film has been released across social media platforms and features Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor.

“Display technology has taken center stage for smartphone users and continues to be one of the primary parameters in their purchase decisions. With the #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi campaign, we want to educate our consumers on the benefits of superior display technology i.e. Super AMOLED display featured in the Redmi Note 11 series. We are optimistic that through this campaign we will be able to build a preference for a superior viewing experience with the Redmi Note 11 series,” a Xiaomi India spokesperson said.

With a two-pronged approach, the creative campaign builds on the message that for the stunning visuals that consumers consume on their smartphones they deserve a premium viewing experience that can only be enjoyed on a Super AMOLED screen because ‘#ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi’. Secondly, with this screenplay, Xiaomi India aims to let all content producers and creators know that ‘We got you’ by providing consumers with device offerings consisting of technologically innovative Super AMOLED displays. “The way content is being consumed today has drastically changed. And that’s where we found an opportunity. The idea was just calling out a simple fact. That, when someone watches any content on a bad screen, they are not just doing a disservice to their own viewing experience. It’s also a disservice towards those who made them,” Sooraj R Pillai, senior creative director, DDB Mudra, said

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Also Read: Syska Fans rolls out #SaveKiyaKya campaign featuring Rajkummar Rao

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook