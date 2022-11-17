XeOPAR Fintech partners with Social Donut for digital marketing strategy

XeOPAR Fintech has partnered with Social Donut for its global marketing, branding and go-to-market (GTM) strategy. According to the company, the partnership will strive to work towards valuable ideas and improve the not only digital footprint of the brand via upcoming cognitive collaboration offerings as well as building a GTM strategy. As per the brand, Social Donut will take over the entire digital marketing requirements for the fintech brand.

As low-value transactions and remittances made by overseas blue-collar workforce remittances and small and medium business enterprises (SME) businesses are sufficiently served, so we took the challenge to support the micro-small remittances and payments, Arvind Gupta, co-founder and director, XeOPAR Fintech, said.

“We still have a long way to go before we unleash the power of low-cost fund transfers for billions of users, and digital marketing will play a vital role in driving this momentum forward. Our partnership with Social Donut is a natural fit for our digital-driven growth,” he added.

In a company statement, XeOPAR Fintech stated that it has launched Xmonies with a focus to enable micro-small-medium international remittances and payments. The company serves the section of customers using small-value cross-border transactions with efficiency, security, and transparency at every stage, it claimed.

Also Read: Terribly Tiny Tales partners with HQ to launch second edition of #CarveYourNiche campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook